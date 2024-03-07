Who Is Nazim Nazir Dar? PM Modi's 'Friend' Is A Kashmiri Beekeeper; Here's More About Him

X/narendramodi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who visited with Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, interacted with locals during Viksit Bharat Viksit Jammu Kashmir event in Srinagar. Following the event, he shared a photo with a local man, identified as Nazim, who said was a beneficiary of the Viksit Bharat programme. Interestingly, when sharing the photo, the prime minister called Nazim his "friend" and that he was "impressed by the good work" he was doing.

What was the interaction between PM Modi and Nazim?

During his interaction with the prime minister on Thursday, Nazim – a beekeeper – explained that he received 50 per cent subsidy for 25 boxes of bees in 2019. He then said that from 25 boxes, it went to 200; following which he sough the help of Prime Ministers Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP). "Under that scheme, I received Rs 5 lakh and in 2020, I started my website,” Nazim said.

Nazim then said that in 2023, he sold about 5,000 kg of honey along with 2,000 honeycombs. Furthermore, he stated that he also included others in the beekeeping to help them. Currently, 100 people joined him in his business.

What did PM Modi say after the interaction?

Sharing the photo with Nazim, Modi said, "A memorable selfie with my friend Nazim. I was impressed by the good work he’s doing. At the public meeting he requested a selfie and was happy to meet him. My best wishes for his future endeavours."

Who is Nazim?

Nazim Nazir Dar is a Pulwama-based beekeeper and a beneficiary of the Viksit Bharat programme. He started his his journey in 2017 when he was inspired to become an entrepreneur during an internet surfing session. Thus, his beekeeping business began. In 2019, he employed six locals to share his sharing knowledge about cultivating beekeeping skills.

According to a 2018 report in the Greater Kashmir, Nazim starting with just two bee. His dedication to apiculture grew his business to 150 hives, yielding an 1,200 kg of honey.

After a beekeeping training course organised by Khadi and Village Industries Commission, where he received 10 free bee-boxes, Nazim's honey production soared. His initial harvest of 100 kg got him significant earnings in the local market, motivating him to expand further. The report further stated that in 10 months, Nazim has achieved a monthly income of Rs 20,000-25,000, providing employment to two individuals at the time.

Nazim's journey surely seemed to have impressed PM Modi who congratulated him for his business.