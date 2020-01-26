Who is Lt Gen Asit Mistry? The man who led R-Day celebration at Rajpath as Parade Commander

India's rising military might was on full display during the 71st Republic Day celebrations at the Rajpath. This the parade was led by Lieutenant General Asit Mistry as Parade Commander.

Lieutenant General Asit Mistry, Ati Vishisht Seva Medal, Sena Medal, Vishisht Seva Medal, General Officer Commanding, Headquarters Delhi Area, had also led the Republic day parade last year. He is also the Colonel of Maratha Light Infantry. The Maratha Light Infantry is a battalion of infantry in the Indian Army.

Earlier, a 21-cannon salute - a customary gun salute performed by the firing of cannons or artillery as a military honour - were fired at an interval of 2.25 seconds to cover the entire National Anthem of 52 seconds in 3 successive rounds of 7 cannons each.