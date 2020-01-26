Who is Lt Gen Asit Mistry? The man who led R-Day celebration at Rajpath as Parade Commander

India's rising military might was on full display during the 71st Republic Day celebrations at the Rajpath. This the parade was led by Lieutenant General Asit Mistry as Parade Commander.
Lieutenant General Asit Mistry, Ati Vishisht Seva Medal, Sena Medal, Vishisht Seva Medal, General Officer Commanding, Headquarters Delhi Area, had also led the Republic day parade last year. He is also the Colonel of Maratha Light Infantry. The Maratha Light Infantry is a battalion of infantry in the Indian Army.
Earlier, a 21-cannon salute - a customary gun salute performed by the firing of cannons or artillery as a military honour - were fired at an interval of 2.25 seconds to cover the entire National Anthem of 52 seconds in 3 successive rounds of 7 cannons each.
The parade, which started at 10:00 am with the national salute, last for around 90 minutes and include a flypast by MI-17 and Rudra armed helicopters, a display of the country's latest weapons and equipments, and sixteen marching contingents from the Armed Forces, Para-Military Forces, Delhi Police, National Cadet Corps (NCC), National Service Scheme (NSS), and thirteen Military bands.
Before the parade Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to the martyred soldiers by laying a wreath at the National War Memorial in New Delhi. He was accompanied by the Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat along with the three service chiefs - Army Chief Gen M.M. Naravane, Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh and Air Chief Marshal R.K.S. Bhadauria.
