Who is Lakhminder Singh Jakhar? All you need to know about the Punjab DIG who resigned 'in protest against farm laws'

Amid the prevailing deadlock between farmers and the central government over the new farm laws, Punjab DIG (Prisons) Lakhminder Singh Jakhar on Sunday submitted his resignation to the Principal Secretary of the state in support of the farmers' protest.

"I'd like to inform you of my considered decision to stand with my farmer brothers who're peacefully protesting against Farm laws," Jakhar said in a letter to the Principal Secretary and requested "to be treated as prematurely retired from service".

ADGP (Jails) P K Sinha has confirmed the development to The Tribune. However, the government is yet to accept Jakhar's resignation.

Lakhminder Singh Jakhar's 'tainted' past:

In May 2020, Jakhar was suspended on a corruption charge. Deputy Superintendent Vijay Kumar had alleged that during a visit on April 7, Jakhar and his staff demanded a monthly bribe and while he paid Rs 10,000, one of the jail warders paid Rs 3,000 to the DIG’s driver. A preliminary inquiry recommended action against Jakhar and a charge-sheet was filed. However, Jakhar denied the charge. He was re-instated later.

Lakhminder Singh Jakhar had also made headlines back in 2012. The Punjab and Haryana High Court had issued show-cause contempt notices against him for not executing the death warrant of Balwant Singh Rajoana, who was awarded death sentence in former Punjab Chief Minister Beant Singh's assassination case. According to a Hindustan Times report, the court had commented that he had even intended to interfere with the judicial proceedings, obstruct the administration of justice and lower the authority of the court. Later, he tendered an 'unconditional and unqualified apology' to the judge and then his contempt charges were dropped.