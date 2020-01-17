Who is Karim Lala and why did he hobnob with the who's who of Indian politics?

Now, who exactly is Karim Lala?

Born Abdul Karim Sher Khan, Lala hailed from the Kunar province of Afghanistan. An infamous gangster in his heyday, he was involved in smuggling, narcotics, gambling, forced property evictions, and extortion rackets in Mumbai for over two decades.

The leader of the 'Pathan Gang' for over 20 years, Lala migrated from Afghanistan to Mumbai in the 1920s. His family settled in the densely populated Bhendi Bazaar area of Mumbai and Lala started working in the city's docks.

He would eventually go on to make his criminal debut with an illegal gambling den.

According to accounts, he also had a brief stint as an illegal recovery agent for money lenders, landlords and businessmen.

Lala was on good terms with his contemporaries -- both gangsters and influential personalities.

"Many political people used to come to meet Karim Lala, times were different back then. He was a leader of the Pathan community, he had come from Afghanistan. So, people used to meet him over the problems faced by the Pathan community," Sanjay Raut had said while defending his recent comment.

Lala's grandson, Salim Khan, says that the two did indeed meet, although perhaps the venue suggested by Raut (Pydhonie in south Mumbai) is incorrect.

Salim Khan said that not only Indira Gandhi, other leaders such as Bal Thackeray, Sharad Pawar, and Rajiv Gandhi too met with him frequently in Mumbai or New Delhi.

"Though it is wrong to say that Indira Gandhi came down to Pydhonie (south Mumbai) to meet my grandfather, it's well known that they had met in New Delhi, there are pictures available," Salim Khan told IANS.

"Whenever there were problems concerning the Pathans, they would discuss and attempt to get them sorted out with the help of the leaders," he said.

He categorically rubbished former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis' statements questioning whether the Congress took muscle-power or funding from Lala to win elections.