Who is Hasan Akhtar? The Lucknow man behind the new Parliament Building video | Screengrab from Twitter

You might have come across a video that shared insights from the grand interiors of the new Parliament Building that was inaugurated by PM Modi on May 28. The cinematographer who captured the video that ran 1.48 minutes was identified as Hasan Akhtar in a news report by Hindustan Times while adding that he is a native of Lucknow who lives in Mumbai.

The video captured the magnificence of the democratic house and was shared on social media by thousands and hundreds of people including major leaders such as PM Modi, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharam, former Maharashtra CM and present-day deputy Devendra Fadnavis among others. Cine stars such as Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, and a few others had also tweeted the clip amidst the inauguration.

Here's the video we are talking about; watch

Shot & edited within 6 days

Akhtar expressed that the entire cinematography and editing work was taken care of in lesser than a week's time. Speaking to the news outlet, he said, "It took a span of six days and was finalised by the PMO and Prime Minister himself after a few changes."

The team led by Akhtar had 35 professionals onboard for the project. They used multiple drones, four-to-five cameras, and other hi-tech equipment to perfectly film the new Parliament Building ahead of its opening and put it forth to the public.

About cinematographer Hasan Akhtar

Now known for the creation of the new Parliament video, Akhtar has been in his career for over two decades and worked on major projects in reality shows - MasterChef India, Indian Idol, and India's Got Talent among others. He who hails from the Chowk area of Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh runs a production house named Crescent Films.