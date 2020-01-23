Who is Emilie Schenkl, Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s Austrian wife?

Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose is one of the few leaders of the Indian freedom struggle whose charisma and controversies live in our minds even today.

Netaji's unshaken ideals and the many stories about his death are not the only aspects to have inspired such intense scrutiny of his life over the years. Netaji’s secret foreigner partner about whom the nation came to know only after his rumoured death has people talking about him even 75 years after his death.

Around the time of Independence in 1947, while many were still not ready to accept Netaji’s death and were convinced that he had escaped the deadly accident and was either hiding or missing, Netaji’s elder brother, Sarat Chandra Bose heard about Emilie Schenkl, his brother’s Austrian lover.

Sarat was upset with his brother then because though the news about him being romantically involved with someone was true, the terms of their partnership were unaware of. Sarat was informed that Netaji had been living with Emilie without marriage and also had a lovechild with her.