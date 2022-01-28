Who is Dr V Anantha Nageswaran? All you need to know about the new Chief Economic Advisor

The Government on Friday appointed economist V Anantha Nageswaran as the Chief Economic Advisor (CEA). He assumed charge on Friday, the Ministry of Finance said in a statement.

Nageswaran, an academic and former executive with Credit Suisse Group AG and Julius Baer Group, succeeds K V Subramanian, who demitted office of CEA in December 2021 after the completion of his three-year term.

More about V Anantha Nageswaran:

Prior to this appointment, Dr. Nageswaran has worked as a writer, author, teacher and consultant. He has taught at several business schools and institutes of management in India and in Singapore and has published extensively.

He was the Dean of the IFMR Graduate School of Business and a distinguished Visiting Professor of Economics at Krea University.

He has also been a part-time member of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister of India from 2019 to 2021.

He holds a Post-Graduate Diploma in Management from the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad and a doctoral degree from the University of Massachusetts in Amherst.

Published on: Friday, January 28, 2022, 07:26 PM IST