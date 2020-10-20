Who is Deepika Rajawat? Meet lawyer accused of dropping Kathua case who 'insulted' Hindu deities

Deepika Singh Rajawat, the lawyer who shot to fame while representing the Kathua rape victim, two years ago, has now been accused of insulting Hindu gods and goddesses. Demanding Deepika's arrest, Twitter users have amplified the #ArrestDeepikaRajawat hashtag, highlighting the controversial tweets that she made regarding Hindu deities during Navaratri.

Notably, Deepika shared a controversial cartoon about the Hindu festival of Navratri, which shocked people to their wit's end. The artwork reportedly depicted a man touching the feet of a deity during Navaratri, and later the same man holding both of the legs of a woman on the rest of the days.

"Irony," captioned Deepika while sharing the cartoon from her official Twitter handle.

Understandably, the post bruised the nerves of a lot of people who felt their religious sentiments were intentionally hurt on Navaratri, which spans nine nights (and ten days) and is celebrated every year in the autumn in honour of the divine feminine Devi (Durga).

Twitterati wasted no time in campaigning against the lawyer-activist, demanding her arrest for insulting the Hindu deity. Here are some of the reactions on Twitter: