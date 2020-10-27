Who is 'Dawood al Arabi'? Here's what to know about the new notorious name in gold smuggling racket

The central agencies investigating the gold smuggling case has unearthed a new name as the key brain behind the racket. He reportedly goes about as Dawood al Arabi and a UAE entrepreneur.

The identity of Dawood al Arabi, as disclosed by KT Ramiz, one of the key accused, has not been verified yet, but the investigators suspect that he might be a Malayalee.

The investigating agencies have been wracking their brain over the main man behind the racket in Dubai, although the senders had been identified as Ramiz and Faisal Fareed, while Swapna Suresh and her accomplices handled the operation at the receiving end.

The investigators were looking for clues as to who could organise the required finance for the operation, which had been going for at least two years. Ramiz claimed that they received the gold from the UAE entrepreneur, but confirmed they never met the man.

A few more names have emerged as players in the operation, including that of Shafi and Shamir, who are believed to have reached the money to Dawood al Arabi. Dawood organised to deliver the equivalent quantity of gold, setting in motion another cycle.

Another name being pursued by NIA and other agencies is Siddiqul Akbar, who is also believed to be part of the racket. While Ramiz claims that Dawood is a UAE national, the investigators are not ready to take his word on its face value.

The NIA made another breakthrough on Monday when it arrested Rabins K Hameed, who had escaped to the UAE after having been booked for gold smuggling in an earlier case. He was arrested at the Cochin International Airport after his deportation was organised by the investigating agencies.

It is revealed that while he was in the UAE, Rabins established contact with Ramiz and Faisal Fareed and scaled up the operation. After securing the custody of Rabins, the investigating agencies are now focusing on Faisal Fareed, who is thought to be a key player in the whole operation.