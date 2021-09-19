Who is Charanjit Singh Channi? All you need to know about the newly announced Punjab Chief Minister

While the announcement of new Punjab chief minister was much awaited, on Sunday after several meetings, the Congress party announced Charanjit Singh Channi as the next chief minister. He is currently serving as the Minister of Technical Educational and Industrial Training in the Punjab government.

Even though his name was doing the rounds in the new CM list, it was Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa who was almost decided as replacement for the chief minister post. The development comes a day after Congress veteran Amarinder Singh resigned as chief minister amid a bitter power tussle with state Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu with less than five months to go for the Assembly polls. A three-time MLA, Channi is the first Dalit chief minister of the state.

Who is Charanjit Singh Channi?

Charanjit Singh Channi belongs to the Ramdasia Sikh community and was appointed as cabinet minister in Capt. Amrinder Singh cabinet, Punjab on 16 March 2017 at the age of 47. Three time MLA from Chamkaur Sahib Consistency and Minister of "Technical Education & Industrial Training" in Amarinder Singh's Cabinet.

Previously, he was the leader of opposition in the Punjab Vidhan Sabha from 2015 to 2016. He succeeded Sunil Jakhar and was succeeded by H. S. Phoolka.

It gives me immense pleasure to announce that Sh. Charanjit Singh Channi has been unanimously elected as the Leader of the Congress Legislature Party of Punjab," tweeted Congress in charge of Punjab Harish Rawat.

Senior Congress leader Harish Rawat will visit Punjab Raj Bhawan, Chandigarh to meet Governor at 6:30 pm, as per the PRO, Punjab Raj Bhawan (Governor's House, Punjab).

Channi will succeed Captain Amarinder Singh, who resigned as the chief minister of Punjab on Saturday following months of infighting between him and Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) chief Navjot Singh Sidhu.

These development came months before the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections.

Published on: Sunday, September 19, 2021, 06:31 PM IST