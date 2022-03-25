Who is Brajesh Pathak? All you need to know about the new deputy chief minister of Uttar Pradesh

Brajesh Pathak was the law minister in the first term of the Yogi Adityanath's government in Uttar Pradesh. He will become the Deputy CM now in the second term of Yogi Adityanath.

Brajesh Pathak was born on 25 June 1964 in the Hardoi district of Uttar Pradesh. He is a lawyer by profession and has done LLB from Lucknow University.

Brajesh Pathak was in Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) but later joined the BJP in 2017. He is known as the the Brahmin face of BJP in Uttar Pradesh.

Brajesh Pathak, started his political career in 1989, he became the president of Lucknow University in 1990.

Brajesh Pathak first contested the Assembly elections for the Lucknow Cantt seat and defeated the Samajwadi Party’s Raju Gandhi by a margin of 39,512 votes.

Brajesh Pathak had served as the Law Minister in the previous Yogi Adityanath led UP Government, and was credited to have worked for the party to consolidate the support base among the Brahmins in the run up to the Assembly elections.

After joining BJP, in 2017 Assembly elections he became an MLA from Lucknow Central seat.

However he became minister in 21 August 2019 first cabinet expansion of Yogi Adityanath's government.He became minister of Legislative, Justice, and Rural Engineering service departments.

Earlier he was a Member of the Parliament from the Unnao Lok Sabha seat from 2004 to 2009.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, March 25, 2022, 08:38 PM IST