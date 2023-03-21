Who is behind online trend #WeStandWithAmritpalSingh? |

'Waris Punjab De' chief and Khalistani supporter Amritpal Singh is on the run and Punjab police has launched a manhunt to arrest him.

Amid all the stir, #WeStandWithAmritpalSingh is trending on social media. Indians also took out processions abroad and in the country to show support for the national flag after a Khalistani supporter took down the Indian flag from the Indian High Commission in the UK. Various marches were taken in US, UK and India wherein the sikh community condemned the incident and reiterated their love for the country.

How is Canada coming up in this discussion?

Canada has seen a rise in anti-India activities recently by Khalistan supporters who have vandalised some Hindu temples. Time and again, Hindu temples were vandalised in Australia and other countries by the Khalistan supporters.

Last September, the Ministry of External Affairs issued a statement condemning the rise of hate crimes against Indians and anti-India activities in Canada, expressing their concern with stern language.

Why such strict action on Amritpal Singh?

Earlier in February, the radical Sikh preacher Amritpal Singh had said he does not consider himself an Indian citizen. The passport is merely a "travel document" and does not make him an Indian, said the 29-year-old pro-Khalistan controversial leader.

Amritpal drew a parallel between “Hindu Rashtra” and “Khalistan”. The separatist leader said that Khalistan looks scary to outsiders only because they see it through the lens of media but clarified that is a “very normal discussion” in Punjab.

Ajnala incident was highlighting point of the cult group leader

On Feb 23, Amritpal Singh along with his supporters swamped the Ajnala police station in Amritsar against the arrest of his aide Lovepreet Singh. Amritpal's supporters, some of them brandishing swords and other weapons, stormed Ajnala police station and demanded for the release of Lovepreet Singh. Post this incident Toofan was released.

Who is behind the trend?

The answer to this is simple- supporters of Khalistan. These supporters might be based out of India or inside India. Tweets with #WeStandWithAmritpalSingh are from accounts who support the idea of Khalistan or are replying to the trend slamming the Khalistan supporters and its idea.

Event cancelled in Canada due to massive protests by pro-Khalistanis

An event to be attended by the Indian envoy to Canada in British Columbia province had to be cancelled due to security concerns after a violent protest by Khalistan supporters.

The event had been organised on Sunday at the Taj Park Convention Centre Surrey to welcome the high commissioner of India, Sanjay Kumar Verma's first visit to the west coast.

Various accounts blocked on Twitter

As the fourth day of the crackdown on Waris Punjab De leader Amritpal Singh unfolded amidst an internet blackout in Punjab, various Twitter accounts were blocked in India, including those owned by some journalists, writers, Canadian politicians and Khalistani sympathizers.

Up to now, over 100 individuals associated with the extremist group have been arrested across Punjab, prompting Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee president Harjinder Singh Dhami to urge the Aam Aadmi Party administration not to single out "uninvolved Sikh youngsters."

The withheld Twitter accounts include those of Kamaldeep Singh Brar, a reporter for Indian Express, Gagandeep Singh, the bureau chief for Pro Punjab TV, Sandeep Singh, an independent journalist, and Pieter Friedrich, a digital activist. The accounts of Canadian politician Jagmeet Singh and Simranjeet Singh Mann, a member of the Shiromani Akali Dal, were also withheld. Twitter account of popular Canadian writer Rupi Kaur has also been withheld.

The disclaimers on their accounts read that they have “been withheld in India in response to a legal request”.

Singh's chase

Meanwhile, the car in which 'Waris Punjab De' leader Amritpal Singh fled while being chased by police has been recovered and he visited a Gurudwara in Nangal Ambian village in Jalandhar district, and changed his clothes before fleeing again, a senior Punjab Police official said here on Thursday.

(with agency inputs)