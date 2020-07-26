Who is Babita Kacchap? Meet Patthalgadi Movement leader who was booked under sedition

Yesterday Babita Kacchap along with two other people involved in the Pathalghadi movement in Jharkhand were detained by the Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) in Gujarat for "trying to incite people" against the present government in Vyara and Mahisagar.
As per the ATS, Babita was trying to incite people of Satipati community against the present government in Gujarat's Vyara and Mahisagar.
The special force also said that they were trying to raise money for the Pathalgadi Movement.
She was booked under IPC sections 124-A (sedition) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy).
Followed by her arrest, the campaign to support her was started by Bharatiya Tribal Party (BTP) leader and Gujarat MLA from Jhagadia Assembly Constituency in Bharuch district, Chhotubhai Vasava.
Babita Kacchap is considered to be the main leader of Pathalgadi movement and as per the ATS she was wanted in several cases in her home state.
Pathalgadi referred to the practice of placing stone plaques with declarations and warning inscribed on them at the entry point of villages. The plaques, proclaiming allegiance to the Constitution, carried inscriptions dismissing the authority of centre and state governments in the villages. They declared the gram sabha as the only sovereign authority and prohibited the entry of outsiders to the villages.
Many people associated with Pathalgadi Movement were charged with sedition cases in Jharkhand. However, the new government in Jharkhand had announced that the sedition cases against the Pathalgadi activists will be scrapped.
(with inputs from agencies)