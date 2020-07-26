Who is Babita Kacchap? Meet Patthalgadi Movement leader who was booked under sedition

Yesterday Babita Kacchap along with two other people involved in the Pathalghadi movement in Jharkhand were detained by the Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) in Gujarat for "trying to incite people" against the present government in Vyara and Mahisagar.

As per the ATS, Babita was trying to incite people of Satipati community against the present government in Gujarat's Vyara and Mahisagar.

The special force also said that they were trying to raise money for the Pathalgadi Movement.

She was booked under IPC sections 124-A (sedition) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy).

Followed by her arrest, the campaign to support her was started by Bharatiya Tribal Party (BTP) leader and Gujarat MLA from Jhagadia Assembly Constituency in Bharuch district, Chhotubhai Vasava.