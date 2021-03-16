Who is Ariz Khan? The Batla House encounter case convict awarded death penalty

New Delhi: Ariz Khan, who has been awarded death penalty for the murder of Delhi Police Inspector Mohan Chand Sharma in connection with the sensational 2008 Batla House encounter case was allegedly associated with the Indian Mujahideen. Inspector Sharma of the Delhi police's special cell was killed during the Batla House encounter between the police and alleged terrorists in Jamia Nagar in south Delhi following serial bomb blasts in the national capital in which 39 people died and 159 were injured and at the incident, Ariz Khan was 24-year-old.

Following series of blasts, the encounter took place on September 19, 2008 between the alleged operatives of Indian Mujahideen and the Special Cell of Delhi Police at a flat in Batla house in Jamia Nagar after police team led by Sharma received a tip off about the suspects.

When the team tried to enter the house, firing took place and during the cross firing, Inspector Sharma and HC Balwant sustained bullet injuries. Two alleged terrorists also sustained bullet injuries in cross firing while two others including Shahzad Ahmad and Ariz Khan managed to escape from the flat while firing on police party. The alleged terrorists -- Md. Atif and Md. Sajid -- were declared brought dead at the hospital while Md. Saif surrendered before police.

Both Shahzad Ahmad and Ariz Khan were later declared proclaimed offenders. Ahmad was arrested from Lucknow in 2010 and Ariz was arrested from India-Nepal border on February 14 in 2018. Ariz did his schooling from Azamgarh, police said.

He has been involved in other cases in Delhi as well. However, trial in those cases is still pending.

As per prosecution evidence, Ariz was pursuing B.Tech in IT from a college in Mujaffarnagar where he had taken admission in 2005.

As per a statement of his uncle in the court, he later left the course and lastly resided with him in the year 2008 for further studies.