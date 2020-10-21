Who is Aishwarya Rai? Meet Lalu's estranged daughter-in-law who touched Nitish's feet

Who is Aishwarya Rai?

Aishwarya is the daughter of Chandrika Prasad Rai, a JDU leader and former minister in Rabri Devi cabinet and grand daughter of former chief minister Daroga Prasad Rai. She married Lalu Prasad Yadav's son Tej Pratap Yadav in 2018 but later filed for a divorce.

In a startling revelation in 2019, Aishwarya filed a reply in court, in connection to their divorce case and accused Pratap of being a marijuana addict and also of harassing her.

Aishwarya had filed an application under Section 26, seeking protection from the family court under the Protection of Women Against Domestic Violence Act, 2005.

Aishwarya, in her complaint, claimed that immediately after her marriage, she learned that Tej was a drug addict who used to consume drugs and under its influence claim to be an avatar of Lord Shiva.

"Tej used to dress up like Lord Radha and Krishna. Soon after my wedding I discovered that he used to dress up like god and goddesses. Not only this, once after consuming drugs, Tej wore a 'Ghagra' (long skirt) and 'Choli' (blouse) and dressed up like goddess Radha, he also wore make up and a hair vig," Aishwarya alleged.

Tej Pratap is the elder son of Lalu Prasad Yadav and Rabri Devi.

Aishwarya in her complaint said that she tried to bring this issue to her in-laws' notice but they didn't help her in any manner.

Aishwarya said when she pulled up Tej and asked him to stop drugs and stop dressing up as gods and goddesses, Tej responded with: "Ganja toh Bhole baba ka Prasad hai, usko kaise mana Karen? (Marijuana is Lord Shiva's oblation; how can I say no to that)." The woman also claimed that Tej said, 'Krishna hi Radha hai, Radha hi Krishna hai' (Krishna is Radha is Krishna).

She even charged her mother-in-law and former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi with beating her, dragging her by her hair, and snatching away her mobile phone and other belongings before driving her out of the residence.

"I was watching TV inside my room upstairs when I got a message on my mobile phone that Tej Pratap Yadav's supporters have pasted posters across the Patna University campus, saying objectionable things about me and my parents. "I came downstairs and protested before my mother-in-law that while tarnishing my reputation in public was abominable, I could simply not accept my parents being dragged into all this," she said.

"She flew into a rage and began abusing me and, along with her female security guard, assaulted me physically. I was hit in my head, knees and feet, dragged by my hair and not allowed to put on my sandals and a shawl for warmth before being shoved out of the bungalow," she alleged.