'Who gave hear authority?': Twitter slams BJP leader Sonali Phogat

After a video of TikTok star and BJP leader Sonali Phogat beating Balsamand market secretary went viral today, many Twitter users have crticised the BJP leader for her behaviour. Many people are asking 'who authorized her to take law in her hand'. Some users are also asking her to apologize to the market secretary and others want a report to be registered against her.
After the incidene BJP Haryana's spokesperson, Raman Malik on Mirror Now said that the issue is of great concern; the disciplinary committee will look into the matter and appropriate action will be taken soon.
Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala, who had earlier posted her video of hitting the market committee secretary posted another video wherein he blamed Haryana Chief Minister for his autocratic governanace and asked whether government employees in Haryana have no dignity.
Here are other reactions from Twitter:
BJP leader, in the viral video can be heard saying, “Am I working to hear abuses from people like you? Do I not have the right to a dignified life. You ***** you have no right to live." In the video, Phogat is also hitting the chairman with her slipper. She can be also be heard saying that Singh used 'indecent, derogatory language' directed at her.
Phogat, in the same video, also asks the cop to register a report against the secretary.
Phogat had contested the 2019 Haryana assembly elections from Adampur and lost to Congress’s Kuldeep Bishnoi.
