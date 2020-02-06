'Who did this?': Kunal Kamra mocks Arnab Goswami with epic dog mash-up meme

It's been a week after the flying ban was imposed on comedian Kunal Kamra for heckling journalist Arnab Goswami during an Indigo flight and making a video of it. While Kamra has taken several hilarious jibes at Arnab in the last couple of days, a recent one will surely tickle your funny bones.
In a video shared by the stand-up comedian on his Twitter handle, Goswami's reel from his news studio has been mashed with that of a dog going about his daily activities. Kamra captioned the engagement as, "Who did this?"
On Wednesday, Air India mistakenly cancelled the ticket of a Boston-based man, namesake of comedian Kunal Kamra, on its Jaipur-Mumbai flight. The banned Kamra shared this as well on the microblogging site and wrote, "collateral damage”.
Air India, SpiceJet, and GoAir declared a ban on Kamra until further orders, while IndiGo has barred him from flying for six months. The bans on Kamra were announced in quick succession, overlooking official procedures. As per the guidelines, when an airline receives complaints of unruly behaviour from the pilot-in-command, the incident is referred to an internal committee which decides on the matter within 30 days.
Moreover, the captain operating IndiGo's Mumbai-Lucknow flight in which the incident took place, later said that it did not qualify for a six-month ban. Captain Rohit Mateti reportedly said that Indigo didn't consult him before announcing the ban on the comedian.
