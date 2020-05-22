Dr at WHO: Amid coronavirus pandemic, Dr Harsh Vardhan takes over as Chairman of WHO's Executive Board

On Friday, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan took over as the Chairman of the Executive board of the World Health Organisation (WHO). He succeeds Japan’s Dr Hiroki Nakatani and will be chairing the 34-member board for the next year.

The Health Minister who is currently at the forefront of India’s fight against the novel coronavirus outbreak said in a tweet that he would “put myself to work...to realise the collective vision of our organisation to build the collective capacity of all our member nations and to build a heroic collective leadership.” He was addressing the 147th session of the WHO Executive Board's meeting after taking charge as Chair.

“I’m well aware that I’m taking over as Chair of the Executive Board of WHO at a time when world is facing a grave health threat from COVID-19. However, such situations demand a shared responsibility to act and a greater degree of ‘shared idealism’ of nations,” he wrote on Twitter sharing a video clip of his speech.