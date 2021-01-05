'Who can stand up to Bahubali?': Critics fume as SC greenlights Modi govt's Central Vista project

The Supreme Court on Tuesday gave the go-ahead to the redevelopment plan of the Central Vista project. The apex court had been hearing petitions challenging the validity of the Centre's plan to redevelop the area and noted that excercise of the power under DDA Act was just and valid. The SC said that they upheld the recommendations of environmental clearance by Ministry of Environment as being just, valid and proper.
For the uninitiated, the Central Vista project is a initiative to construct a new triangular Parliament building, with seating capacity for 900 to 1,200 MPs. The foundation stone was laid recently by Prime Minister Modi, and now, with the SC nod, construction can commence. The entire project is believed to have a cost of around Rs. 20,000 crores and according to the Lok Sabha Speaker, the Parliament building will have an estimated cost of Rs 971 crore.
The news has provoked a slew of critical comments online, even as others took it as a chance to mock those against the project. For the most part though, netizens seem to be unsurprised by the news. While some made disparaging allegations towards the Central government and the Supreme Court, others seemed resigned to the fact that India would soon have a new Parliament building. Many political leaders also took it upon themselves to hit out at the Modi government over the verdict.
"Supreme Court gives go ahead to the Central Vista project by 2 to 1 majority judgment. Ye to hona hi tha. Who can stand up to the Bahubali?" tweeted former Minister of Finance and External Affairs, Yashwant Sinha.
"To uphold the 'Personal Liberty' of Modiji so that he can build himself a fancy new house and office, SC has swiftly given clean chit to ₹20,000 crore Central Vista Project," alleged Youth Congress' National Campaign In-charge, Srivatsa.
Others such as Gaurav Pandhi, the National Coordinator of the Congress' digital arm took to Twitter reminding of the ongoing farmers' agitation. "But what about the mighty tents that farmers are using to protect themselves from cold? That's a bigger concern than the petty 20k crore Central Vista!" he tweeted.
Countering this trend, there were also BJP leaders and Union Ministers hailing the decision.
"We welcome the Judgement of the Hon’ble Supreme Court giving the go ahead for the ambitious Central Vista Project. Central Govt has always been sensitive to environmental concerns & will continue to adhere to the highest standards during the period of construction," tweeted Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri.
"Why are we not surprised?" remarked one Twitter user. Another opined that the very fact that the SC had not objected to the laying of the foundation stone for the project should have been taken as an indication of the verdict to come. Others still wanted such topics to be removed from under judicial purview altogether.
