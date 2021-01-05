'Who can stand up to Bahubali?': Critics fume as SC greenlights Modi govt's Central Vista project

The Supreme Court on Tuesday gave the go-ahead to the redevelopment plan of the Central Vista project. The apex court had been hearing petitions challenging the validity of the Centre's plan to redevelop the area and noted that excercise of the power under DDA Act was just and valid. The SC said that they upheld the recommendations of environmental clearance by Ministry of Environment as being just, valid and proper.

For the uninitiated, the Central Vista project is a initiative to construct a new triangular Parliament building, with seating capacity for 900 to 1,200 MPs. The foundation stone was laid recently by Prime Minister Modi, and now, with the SC nod, construction can commence. The entire project is believed to have a cost of around Rs. 20,000 crores and according to the Lok Sabha Speaker, the Parliament building will have an estimated cost of Rs 971 crore.