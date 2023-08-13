‘Who Asked Her To Catch Rahul Gandhi's Flying Kiss?': RJD Leader Sarika Paswan Slams Smriti Irani (Watch)

File

The recent ‘flying kiss’ controversy surrounding Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Union Minister Smriti Irani does not seem to end.

Amid debate on the appropriateness and conduct of the alleged incident within the political arena, RJD leader Sarika Paswan weighed in on the matter, asserting that Rahul Gandhi receives attention from both Hollywood and Bollywood and that the whole matter is nothing but "absurd".

Paswan’s comments are going viral on social media as she questioned Irani's response to the flying kiss, challenging the possibility of proving that the gesture was intended for her. Paswan further highlighted the divisive nature of certain individuals who propagate hatred based on factors such as religion, caste, and behavior.

The woman leader said, "Who requested Smriti Irani to catch Rahul Gandhi's flying kiss? Can she ever prove that Rahul Gandhi intended that flying kiss for her? These individuals are known for spreading animosity. They promote hostility based on religion, caste, and even behaviour."

Sarika Paswan pointed out other instances of controversial behaviour, such as Brij Bhushan Singh's actions involving women athletes, a BJP leader urinating on a Dalit individual, and incidents of women being paraded naked in Manipur.

Paswan's stance aligns with Bihar Congress leader Neetu Singh's earlier statement, who defended Rahul Gandhi, suggesting that he would direct a flying kiss towards a younger woman rather than someone of Smriti Irani's age.

The alleged gesture made by Rahul Gandhi during his speech on the no-confidence motion in the Lok Sabha gained significant attention when Smriti criticised the action, stating that only a person with a disrespectful attitude towards women would make such a gesture. In response to Irani's comment, more than 20 women MPs signed a formal complaint, which was subsequently submitted to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.