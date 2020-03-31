Nizamuddin mosque event: All you need to know about Tablighi Jammat, the Islamic organisation that held mass gathering amid coronavirus pandemic

But who are the Tablighi Janmat. Here are some things to know about them

Who are they? Tablighi Janmat focuses on urging Muslims to practicing their religion during the lifetime of Prophet Mohammed. They are also particular in matters of dress, ritual and personal behaviour. They have a large following in South Asia with around 150-200 million followers worldwide.

History: Founded in 1927 by Muhammad Ilyas al-Khandhlawi in Mewat on the Haryana-Rajasthan border, the organisation practiced its philosophy in accordance to the teachings that take place in the Prophet's mosque and Ashabus Suffah Tabligh.

Aim: The aim of the organisation is the 'spiritual reformation' of Islam by working at the grassroots level, to bring Muslims in line with the group's understanding of Islam. It claims that it rejects any form of violence as a means for evangelism

Members of Tabligh Jamat are allowed to follow their own fiqh (the human understanding of shariya) as long as it does not deviate from Sunni Islam.

The organisation has been described as "a free-floating religious movement with minimal dependence on hierarchy, leadership positions, and decision-making procedures.

Controversies: However, due to its orthodox nature, the sect has been criticised for being retrogressive. Women are always burqua-clad and the organisation has been accused of keeping women 'strictly subservient and second string.'

Associated with terror? In France, according to an article, as many as 80% per cent of the Islamist extremists have come from Tablighi ranks, prompting French intelligence officers to call Tablighi Jamaat the 'antechamber of fundamentalism.' They have also been accused of moulding terrorists who have moved to larger terror groups.

Famous members: Former Pakistani PM Nawaz Sharif's father was a regular contributor to the organisation.

Former India President Dr Zakir Hussain was also a member of the organisation