Who are Ranga and Billa? The two criminals often remembered by activists and politicians

On Wednesday, while addressing a protest author and activist Arundhati Roy said that people should give wrong names like Ranga-Billa when officials come to collect information for National Population Register (NPR).

"Whenever the officials come to collect your information for NPR, you can give wrong names like Ranga-Billa or Kungfu-Kutta and also give wrong address like 7, Race Course Road," Arundhati Roy said.

She was later trolled for her comments. But this not the first time when Ranga and Billa's name has used, in November 2019, even Congress leader P Chidambaram's counsel while seeking bail in the INX Media money laundering case had brought up names of Ranga and Billa. During the bail hearing Kapil Sibal, counsel for Congress leader P Chidambaram, told the bench which comprised justices R Bhanumathi, A S Bopanna and Hrishikesh Roy, "It has been said (in HC verdict) that a wrong message would go to country if I (Chidambaram) am released on bail as if I am some kind of criminal like 'Ranga' and 'Billa', My Lord."