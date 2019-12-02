White Paper on economy

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government has announced that it will table a white paper on the state’s economy. This will help the ruling dispensation debunk various claims made by Devendra Fadnavis about his government’s spectacular achievements.

The white paper is expected to be tabled in the winter session which starts on December 16 in Nagpur.

‘‘My government will present a factual report of the financial status of the State,’’ Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari said in his speech to both the houses.

"We want to know the extent of indebtedness and what developmental projects are on and what have been proposed?’’ explained Uddhav Thackeray at a press conference.

‘‘We want to know how much we have spent and