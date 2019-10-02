'Which way will India go? Freedom is a never ending struggle': Chidambaram

Former finance minister P Chidambaram, who has been in Tihar jail for four weeks in the INX Media case, on Wednesday paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi through series tweets. Former finance minister also raised questions about democracy for which he said that was being “hollowed out in country after country”.
Chidambaram said on Twitter, “Which way will India go? Freedom is a never ending struggle. Eternal vigilance is the price of liberty.” “The 21st century has eroded that hope. Democracy is being hollowed out in country after country - Venezuela, Russia, Myanmar, Turkey, Hungary and now even in the United States,” he said, wondering what lies next for India.
In his tweets, Chidambaram traced how the world had evolved from enslavement to the flowering of democracy in 20th century that brought hope of liberty and equality to hundreds of countries and millions of people.
Chidambaram's account is being handled by his family who, he said, had been asked to tweet the message on October 2, 2019. Chidambaram is facing probe for alleged irregularities in the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance given to INX Media to the tune of Rs 305 crore in 2007 when he was the Union finance minister. Chidambaram was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation on August 21 in the INX Media case, a move that the veteran Congress leader and his party have blamed on vendetta politics.