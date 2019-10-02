'Which way will India go? Freedom is a never ending struggle': Chidambaram

Chidambaram's account is being handled by his family who, he said, had been asked to tweet the message on October 2, 2019. Chidambaram is facing probe for alleged irregularities in the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance given to INX Media to the tune of Rs 305 crore in 2007 when he was the Union finance minister. Chidambaram was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation on August 21 in the INX Media case, a move that the veteran Congress leader and his party have blamed on vendetta politics.