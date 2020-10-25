Which country is Rahul Gandhi representing India or Pakistan, asks Nadda

New Delhi: Hitting out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for criticising the abrogation of Article 370, BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda on Sunday asked whether he is representing India or Pakistan.

"We abrogated Article 370 and now there is one flag, one law and one Constitution. But Rahul Gandhi gives an argument that injustice has been done to people of Srinagar. Imran Khan goes to UN with Rahul's argument. Which country is he representing India or Pakistan?" Nadda asked.

"Nehru ji used to say it is a temporary provision. Shashi Tharoor condemned India from an event in Lahore and praise Pakistan. Rahul Gandhi also praised Pakistan. What is this? PM Modi worked to protect our country. Congress has started opposing the country," he said.

The BJP chief gave the remark while inaugurating and laying the foundation stone of various BJP district offices in Rajasthan through video conferencing.

Nadda also said that the new farm laws are revolutionary and give freedom to farmers to sell their produce anywhere in the work.

"Agrarian reform laws are revolutionary that give freedom to farmers. Modi ji has made the farmer so capable that he can sell his produce in any market of the world and can know the price of the produce in the world markets," he said.