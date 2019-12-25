‘Wherever they go they ignite fire’: Haryana minister Anil Vij calls Priyanka and Rahul 'live petrol bombs'

New Delhi: Haryana minister Anil Vij on Tuesday called Congress leaders Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Rahul Gandhi as "live petrol bombs" alleging that they ignite fire wherever they go.

"Beware of Priyanka Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi as they are live petrol bombs, wherever they go they ignite fire and cause loss to public property," Vij tweeted. The minister's remark came after both Congress leaders were stopped by the Uttar Pradesh Police outside the limits of Meerut when they were on their way to meet the families of the victims of the anti-CAA protests.