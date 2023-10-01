'Where Did Your Amma Come From?': Akbaruddin Owaisi Launches Vicious Attack Against Congress (Watch)

In Telangana, as the elections draw near, political discourse is heating up in the state. Alongside this, a war of words has intensified between the Congress and the All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM). In the midst of this, AIMIM leader Akbaruddin Owaisi took a swipe at the Congress, stating that "your party depends on leaders who come from Italy and Rome". Not only that, but the AIMIM legislator also raised questions about the honesty of Congress MP Revanth Reddy.

Addressing a gathering, Akbaruddin said, "Congress people claim that we come from Maharashtra and we are a B-team of the BJP. I ask Congress followers, where did your 'Amma' (Sonia Gandhi) come from? Furthermore, Revanth Reddy previously worked as an RSS activist. Afterward, he worked with the Telugu Desam Party. Now, he is collaborating with Congress."

AIMIM floor leader and MLA #AkbaruddinOwaisi breathe fire on Congress, questions PCC and MP #RevanthReddy's integrity. #TelanganaElection2023 pic.twitter.com/kXwZxh9Yxs — Ashish (@KP_Aashish) September 30, 2023

Revanth Reddy had called Owaisi a 'Nizam'

The comments came after Revanth Reddy referred to AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi as a 'Nizam' living in hillock. The Congress leader had said that they will see who the Hyderabad parliamentary constituency belongs to.

“There is another Nizam who lives on Shastripuram hillock. He says Hyderabad is our city but they actually came from Sholapur, Maharashtra,” the Congress leader had said.

"AIMIM Leadership Must Be Respected": Owaisi

Akbaruddin went on to say that whoever is in power should respect the AIMIM leadership. He said, "Whether it's the BJP or Congress or any party in power in Telangana, they should heed our words and listen to what we say. Otherwise, we will show them their rightful place."

The AIMIM floor leader issued a warning, stating that Congress leaders should stay away from AIMIM's territory, or else they will be shown their real position.

