'Where are vaccines': Rahul Gandhi slams Centre over COVID-19 vaccine shortage

Earlier, on July 2, Rahul Gandhi had tweeted along the same lines wherein he wrote, "July has come, the vaccine has not arrived."

This development comes just days after Rahul Gandhi was administered his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Congress party sources informed ANI on Friday evening that the Wayanad MP had been inoculated earlier this week. "Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi had taken his COVID-19 vaccination on July 28. Hence, he did not attend the House on July 29 and July 30," they explained.

The Congress leader has been critical of the government's response to the COVID-19 crisis.

On July 21, Rahul Gandhi had slammed Central government, saying that its wrong decision during the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic killed 50 lakh people.

"The Truth. Government of India's wrong decisions during Covid second wave killed 50 lakh of our sisters, brothers, mothers and fathers," the Congress leader said in a tweet, attaching a report of the Washington-based think tank, Centre for Global Development, which claimed that nearly 50 lakh (4.9 million) people might have died in India due to Covid-19 between January 2020 and June 2021.

His remarks came a day after the government said in the Parliament that no one died due to shortage of oxygen during the second wave of COVID-19.

(With inputs from Agencies)