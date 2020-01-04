'When you are a fan of Koi Mil Gaya': Kiran Bedi trolled for claiming Sun chants Om

On Saturday, Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi fell for one of the oldest email hoaxes – the WhatsApp forwards of the previous generation – when she shared a video claiming that the Sun emitted a sound which sounded like Om.
Twitter users joked that Rohit’s (Hrithik Roshan) computer did emit the sound to aliens in Koi Mil Gaya.
Even actor Siddharth trolled her writing: “Sun-ghee from whatsapp.”Another added: “Ladies and gentlemen. Presenting to you a GOVERNOR of an Indian Union Territory. A former top cop and a current idiot :) If you ever wondered why India is the way it is, wonder no more :) The Sun chants Om!”
Scientist however have used data to map the vibrations. So, how does the Sun actually sound?
In 2018, a group of scientists from NASA and ESA used data from to map the vibrations the form the ‘low, pulsing hum of the star’s heartbeat’.
Alex Young, associate director in the Heliophysics Science Division explained: “When anything material moves, waves travel through it, and the same thing happens inside the Sun. The Sun is vibrating at lots of different frequencies.We don't have straightforward ways to look inside the Sun...so using a star or the Sun's natural vibrations allows us to see inside of it."
One wrote: “When you are a former IPS officer, a Lieutenant governor but also a big fan of Koi Mil gaya.”
One more user chimed in: “And the entire solar system chants Hum Dekhenge. NASA has a recording of that too.”
One user added; ‘To all those saying "She used to once be a hero", remember that it was Kiran Bedi who had denied access to condoms for male prisoners in Tihar jail to curb homosexuality in 1994. She never was, and never will be, my hero.”
