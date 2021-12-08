When women will truly be part of politics then it will be translated not on paper but on ground: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

"When women will truly be a part of politics then it will be translated not on paper but on ground."said Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Congress General Secretary in Lucknow while adreesing a press conference in release of 'Women's Manifesto' ahead of UP election.

We gave 40% representation to women (for UP Assembly polls) so that their empowerment doesn't remain confined to paper she added.

Congress gave the first woman PM to the country. Congress' Sucheta Kripalani was the first woman CM. Our country had the first woman PM when other countries had very low women representation at that level added Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

"We prepared 'women manifesto' where we want to say we actually want to empower them. We'll have to create environment where shackles can be broken with their opinion, where they get full participation in politics&participation in society that ends their exploitation. said Priyanka GV while explaining about Congress's manifesto.

In October, Priyanka Gandhi made announcement at a press conference in Lucknow about 40% women reservation in UP election in Congress party's tickets distribution. She also released a slogan for her women empowerment campaign `Ladki Hoon Lad Sakti Hoon (I am a women and I can fight). Priyanka said that her wish was to raise this limit to 50 per cent but to begin with, it has been kept at 40 per cent. According to her, this decision was taken after meeting with many women victims of state atrocities in UP who want justice in this system.

