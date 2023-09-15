'Extremely Disgusting': Farooq Abdullah SLAMMED For 'Inappropriate Behaviour' With Female Reporter (WATCH)

Farooq Abdullah's disrespectful behaviour with the female reporter irked netizens and snowballed into a political issue |

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), several journalists and journalists called out National Conference (NC) leader Farooq Abdullah for his behaviour with a young female journalist and termed it "disrespectful and disgusting." In a video, it can be seen that a young woman reporter, who tries questioning Farooq Abdullah on political matters, gets asked about personal details by the NC leader. Even as the journalist, Urfana Muneer, insists on doing her job of asking questions, Farooq Abdullah goes on to ask her questions related to her marriage, family background and even gives her some unsolicited advice toward the end. The interview was held last month, in August.

The reporter clearly looks uncomfortable and tries to question the leader on political matters. However, NC leader Farooq Abdullah refers to the mehndi in her hands and when informed about reporter's brother's marriage, goes on to ask if her brothers' wife with "stay with the brother or run away."

Talking mostly in Kashmiri in the video, Farooq Abdullah also switches to Hindi. At one moment, when the reporter tells him that she is too young to get married, Farooq Abdullah remarks that she should be careful about who she will marry as the man she marries might be "going out with other women."

All this happens even as the reporter tries to convince Farooq Abdullah to take her questions seriously. The supporters of Farooq Abdullah around the NC leader also encourage Abdullah by laughing to his questions. However, several netizens raised questions regarding the incident and objected to Farooq Abdullah's behaviour.

"Not just Unprofessional but Deeply Misogynistic Extremely Disgusting But not surprising from an alliance that boycotts journalists who ask questions & treats them like this," posted BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonwalla on Friday (September 15).

BJP social media head Amit Malviya took to X and posted, "Farooq Abdullah, I.N.D.I Alliance veteran and father of ever pontificating Omar Abdullah, is at his abominable best..."

Farooq Abdullah, I.N.D.I Alliance veteran and father of ever pontificating Omar Abdullah, is at his abominable best. If there was ever a case of making workplace uncomfortable for women, then this is it.



The reporter is perhaps his grand daughter’s age or younger. But that… pic.twitter.com/8zmb2aYrPY — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) September 15, 2023

Aditya Raj Kaul, a journalist, shared the video with the caption, "Introducing Misogynist Farooq Abdullah."

"Making personal & inappropriate remarks during an interview is not just disrespectful but also unbecoming of a seasoned politician," said another journalist, while sharing the video.

Making personal & inappropriate remarks during an interview is not just disrespectful but also unbecoming of a seasoned politician. Professionalism & respect should always be upheld in any interaction. Visibly uncomfortable situation for a budding journalist. @JKNC_ #Kashmir pic.twitter.com/ESF8U6M4MJ — Yasmeen Khan. (@YasmeenKhan_YK) September 14, 2023

