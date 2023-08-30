When Will J&K Statehood Be Restored, SC Asks Centre

The top court disposed of a plea filed by Ex-servicemen Association seeking implementation of the One Rank-One Pension /Supreme Court |

New Delhi: In a significant development during the 12 days of the Constitution Bench hearing in the Article 370 case, the Supreme Court asked the Union Government to provide a timeframe or roadmap for the restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir and let Ladakh remain a Union Territory.

The bench, comprising Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and Justices SK Kaul, Sanjiv Khanna, BR Gavai, and Surya Kant, was actively deliberating upon the issue of conversion of J&K from a state to the Union Territories in 2019 when the special status under article 370 was repealed.

The CJI posed the question to Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the Centre, that UT status is not permanent, quoting Home Minister Amit Shah's statement in Parliament while tabling the J&K Reorganisation Bill in 2019 that the statehood would be reinstated in due course of time.

"When are you going to have elections?" asks CJI

Inquiring on the timing, the CJI asked: "How impermanent is this? When are you going to have elections?"

The Solicitor General responded that he would seek instructions on the matter, reiterating that the process of restoring statehood was already in progress.

When the solicitor general reaffirmed that the government's stance was consistent as reflected in the Parliament statement, the CJI remarked: "We understand that these are matters of national security...the preservation of the nation itself is the overriding concern. But without putting you in a bind, you and AG may seek instructions on the highest level -- Is there a time frame in view?"

Solicitor General: Except for police and public order, all other powers are there with J&K

In the post-lunch session, the Solicitor General said he had taken instructions to submit that the statehood of J&K will be restored, while Ladakh will be retained as UT. He also submitted that except for police and public order, all other powers are there with J&K.

During the hearing today, there was a lively discussion regarding the powers of the Parliament to convert a State into a Union Territory as per Article 3 of the Constitution.

CJI: "Creation of UTs post-independence.. look at Chandigarh, and how it was carved out to become a UT to govern the two sister states as per the Punjab Reorganization Act... So you make them as UT now, but at a later point of time when it stabilises, it is made into a State... Can the union not have control over a stipulated period to bring stability... Whether it is State or UT... If all of us survive then nation survives.. Then should we not give that much leeway to Parliament that for some period a State is made into a UT and then after a period it becomes a State.... But we need a statement from the central government on this that if there is a time frame in view...? The restoration of democracy is a vital component of our nation. Please tell us what is the roadmap for this."

CJI asked if the Centre is assumed to have the power to convert a State as a UT, how can it be ensured that such a power is not abused with respect to other states, as apprehended by some petitioners. "Once you concede that power of the Union in relation to every Indian state, how do you ensure that kind of abuse of power? The SG replied that J&K was a "one-of-a-kind situation" that would not arise with respect to other states.

In response, Justice Kaul said, "It's not one of its kind situations. We have seen the northern border of Punjab- very difficult times. Similarly, some states in North East. Tomorrow if there is a scenario that each of these states faces this problem. How do you distinguish between J&K with any other border state?"

SG reiterated the historical background of J&K, including its proximity to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. He also informed the bench that after the repeal of J&K's special status, local body elections were held successfully.

Attorney General of India R Venkataramani started arguing in the afternoon session after the Solicitor General concluded. Wednesday being a holiday, the AG will resume on Thursday. He said: "The argument that during the presidential rule, you could not have taken the irreversible decision without resorting to Article 368 is not correct. If the understanding of 370 was to enable completion of the situation where complete national integration would be over.. Then that purpose was over.. Is the President stopped from excluding taking stock of what has happened under 370(1)(D) ...? She is entitled to ask this question at any point in time."

He referred to Puranlal Lakhanpal wanted to contest elections and now he can, after 61 years, in Jammu and Kashmir.. In a way, we all are Puranlal Lakhanpal.. That is the significance of what has been done now. Article 370 is nothing but the finality of the integration of J&K into the union of India.

Justice Sanjiv Khanna: "In this case,is there any President proclamation exercising power under clause 3 to Article 370?" In reply, AG said he would come back with the answer on Thursday.

