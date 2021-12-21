When will COVID-19 vaccination drive for children start in India? Here's what NTAGI said

The rise in coronavirus cases among children in certain countries has prompted several experts to pitch for their vaccination. Some countries have begun administering vaccines to children. However, the Indian government is yet to take a decision in this regard.

Meanwhile, the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI) told the Centre that COVID-19 vaccination for children is not a priority at the moment. The panel has reportedly informed the Centre that the children are doing fine and there is no need to vaccinate them now.

Dr Jayaprakash Muliyil, a member of NTAGI, said India has not witnessed a single death among children below 12 years of age due to the virus, ruling out the need to vaccinate children.

This comes at a time when the cases of Omicron variant of coronavirus in India has crossed the 200-mark.

Two hundred cases of Omicron variant of coronavirus have been detected across 12 states and UTs in India so far out of which 77 patients have recovered or migrated, the Union Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

Maharashtra and Delhi have recorded 54 cases of Omicron variant each, while Telangana registered 20 cases, Karnataka 19, Rajasthan 18, Kerala 15 and Gujarat 14 cases.

The ministry data updated on Tuesday also stated that India recorded 5,326 new cases of coronavirus infections, the lowest in 581 days, taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,47,52,164, while the active cases declined to 79,097, the lowest in 574 days .

The death toll climbed to 4,78,007 with 453 fresh fatalities, according to the data updated at 8 am.

(With PTI inputs)

