When will children below age 12 be administered COVID-19 vaccines? Here's what ICMR-NIV Director Dr Priya Abraham said

ICMR-NIV Director Dr Priya Abraham on Friday said children below age 12 will soon be administered COVID-19 vaccines. Speaking to news agency ANI, the ICMR-NIV Director said the age band for COVID-19 vaccination is going to be expanded soon.

"COVID vaccination in children can protect them from infection...With time, the age band (for vaccination) is going to be expanded...They will target children who are at risk, for vaccination..," she said.

Even as the cases of COVID-19 continue to drop in India, Dr Priya Abraham said the time hasn't come yet to discard the COVID-19 precautions.

"Right now COVID infections are low, it's a good thing. In any crowded place, we must wear a mask. A mask definitely has a role in containing the spread. We still need to be careful & cautious. Time hasn't come yet to discard these precautions," she said.

She said there is also a need to take care that infection does not spread to vulnerable groups such as senior citizens.

"Most of the time when children pick up an infection, it is mild or asymptomatic. But when a child with infection comes home and if there is an unvaccinated or a sick, older person, they can transmit the infection," Dr Abraham said.

India logs 1,335 new COVID-19 cases

With 1,335 new coronavirus infections being reported in a day, India's total tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 4,30,25,775, while the active cases dipped to 13,672, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday.

The death toll climbed to 5,21,181 with 52 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases comprise 0.03 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate remained at 98.76 per cent, the ministry said.

A reduction of 635 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded as 0.22 per cent and the weekly positivity rate as 0.23 per cent, according to the ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,24,90,922, while the case fatality rate was recorded as 1.21 per cent.

The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 184.31 crore.

(With PTI inputs)

Published on: Friday, April 01, 2022, 06:01 PM IST