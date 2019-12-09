When Sonia Gandhi said UPA government made no efforts during its tenure for Andhra Pradesh special status

In 2015, Sonia Gandhi also requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi that Special Status to be ensured to the State of Andhra Pradesh. She wrote a letter to PM Modi in which she sought the attention of the Government on the implementation of Andhra Pradesh Reorganization Act in the letter dated June 22, 2014 where she requested for the commitments made to the people of Andhra Pradesh’s successor state are fulfilled in letter and spirit.

In her letter, Sonia Gandhi wrote that various investments and other commitments made by the Government of India have not been fulfilled even after eight months of division of Andhra Pradesh. On February 20, 2014, the then Prime Minister, Dr Manmohan Singh on the floor of the Rajya Sabha announced Special category status to the successor State of Andhra Pradesh which is not yet been secured.

Congress President Sonia Gandhi turned 73 today. But in wake of assault on women and casualties due to fire in Delhi, Congress President Sonia Gandhi has decided not to celebrate her birthday.