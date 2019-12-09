When Sonia Gandhi didn't let PM Rao's body into Congress headquarter

In the wake of assault on women and casualties due to fire in Delhi, Congress President Sonia Gandhi has decided not to celebrate her birthday. The longest serving Congress president turned 73 today.

Back in 2004, when Sonia Gandhi was the Congress President, she didn't let former PM Narasimha Rao's body into Congress headquarter in Delhi.

Pamulaparthy Venkata Narasimha Rao, better known as PV Narasimha Rao, he was first prime minister from south of the Vindhyas, lasted a full term in office, and began the transformation of India through the economic reforms initiated by him. P.V. Narasimha Rao, prime minister of India from 1991 to 1996, had died at around 11 a.m., 23 December 2004.