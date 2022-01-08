When is UP and Manipur election? know dates, results and other details

The Election Commission of India (ECI) Saturday announced the schedule for the assembly elections in Goa, Punjab, Manipur, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh.

While UP will go to polls in seven phases from February 10 to March 7, Manipur, on the other hand, will vote in two phases on Feb 27 and March 3.

The counting of votes will be held on March 10, the poll body added.

Elections are to be held for 403 assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh whereas for 60 seats in Manipur.

Key political parties who will fight for power in Manipur include the Congress, BJP, Naga People’s Front, Trinamool Congress and National People’s Party.

The UP election is viewed as critical for the BJP, which faces a keen challenge from Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav. The UP polls are also an indicator of how the BJP might perform in the 2024 general election.

In Uttar Pradesh polling will be held in seven phases- February 10, February 14, February 20, February 23, February 27, March 3 and March 7.

In Manipur polling will be held in two phases - February 27 and March 3.

Meanwhile, no roadshows, padayatra, cycle or bike rallies and processions shall be allowed till 15th January in view of the Covid situation. The situation will be reviewed and fresh instructions to be issued later, CEC said.

(with agency inputs)

Published on: Saturday, January 08, 2022, 06:14 PM IST