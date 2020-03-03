When Facebook chief Mark Zuckerberg changed his profile picture for PM Modi

New Delhi: For a leader seen as one of the most active politicians on social media, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday dropped a bomb when he claimed that he was thinking of "giving up social media".

Modi's reach through social media to Indians in the country and abroad has is known to all. In fact such was his popularity amongst social media users that Facebook CEO, Mark Zuckerberg not only hosted him at the company;s headquarters but also changed his profile picture in support of the Modi government's flagship "Digital India" programme.

It was in September 2015, that Zuckerberg invited Modi, then on an official visit to the US, for a town-hall meeting at Facebook headquarters in California.