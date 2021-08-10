When can we see the Perseid meteor shower? Here's all you need to know about the beautiful celestial event

Stargazers will be in for a treat this week as the Perseid meteor shower streaks across the sky. The annual celestial event will be visible from various parts of the world from Wednesday night. It is predicted to reach its peak before dawn on August 12, although viewers are likely to catch a glimpse even on the next night.

It can be seen with the naked eye, and all one needs is a dark spot away from bright lights with a wide-open view all around if possible. Those gazing out for these 'shooting stars' will have to allot a fair bit of time and the best direction to watch is wherever your sky is darkest, usually straight up. This year's conditions are believed to be as near perfection as possible.