'WhatsApp University ka product ab job me lag gaya hai': Twitter trolls Tejasvi Surya for 'Mughal Raj may not be far away' remark

BJP MP Tejasvi Surya from the Bengaluru South constituency became the butt of all jokes on Twitter after he said said on Wednesday that the majority community has to remain vigilant or else Mughal rule will return in India.

The BJP leader said this in the context of the protests at Shaheen Bagh in Delhi as he slammed the anti-CAA demonstrations. He was participating in the debate on motion of thanks on the President's address in the Lok Sabha.

Pointing to the ongoing protest at Shaheen Bagh against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), he said, "Unless the majority community remains vigilant, the days of Mughal Raj may not be far away."