'WhatsApp University ka product ab job me lag gaya hai': Twitter trolls Tejasvi Surya for 'Mughal Raj may not be far away' remark

BJP MP Tejasvi Surya from the Bengaluru South constituency became the butt of all jokes on Twitter after he said said on Wednesday that the majority community has to remain vigilant or else Mughal rule will return in India.
The BJP leader said this in the context of the protests at Shaheen Bagh in Delhi as he slammed the anti-CAA demonstrations. He was participating in the debate on motion of thanks on the President's address in the Lok Sabha.
Pointing to the ongoing protest at Shaheen Bagh against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), he said, "Unless the majority community remains vigilant, the days of Mughal Raj may not be far away."
"If Mughal Raj means bhakts roaming around in burqas then maybe he has a point," a Twitter user wrote.
While another user said, "What is happening in India is a stark reminder that if the majority of this country is not vigilant, if the patriotic Indians do not stand up to this, India will live under Nazi inspired cult called Hindutva for a 100 years."
Here are a few Twitter reactions:
In his speech, Surya heaped praise on Prime Minister Narendra Modi for resolving crucial issues which had been pending for several decades.
He added that the CAA was aimed at resolving the issues originating from Partition days and added, "The new India cannot be built without healing the wounds of the past." Surya said that CAA will give citizenship to persecuted minorities in Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan and is not for taking away anyone's citizenship. Under the leadership of Modi, Surya said, several issues of the past have seen closure. These include abrogation of Article 370, construction of Ram temple, Bodo issue and abolition of Triple Talaq.
(With inputs from IANS)
