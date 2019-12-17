WhatsApp Universities gets real: JNU to conduct exams via WhatsApp and email amid boycott

After the students of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) decided to boycott the end-semester exams amid the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests, the university administration wants students to appear for exams over email and WhatsApp, reported The Indian Express.

School of International Studies (SIS) Dean, Aswini K Mohapatra said in a letter sent to all Centre Chairpersons on Monday saying that the decision was taken after a meeting of the Deans of Schools and Chairpersons of Special Centres with the Vice-Chancellor and other officials “in view of the extraordinary situation” on campus.

However, it is yet to be confirmed if the decision is binding on all schools.

Mohapatra wrote in the letter that a consensus had been formed in the meeting held on December 16 that in order to secure the academic interests of the students, an alternative mode of test for the MPhil/PhD and MA Programme’s end semester exams was needed.

Mohapatra informed that the students will receive the question papers by the course teachers for MPhil and MA programme and the Centre Chairperson will schedule the exams as per the Centre’s requirements. The students will need to submit their answer scripts to their respective course teachers personally or through email or images of hand-written scripts through WhatsApp.

According to the paper, Mohapatra said, “The last date for the submission of answer scripts is December 21 and the ones who cannot make it on the deadline will be given an additional day.”

JNU Teachers’ Association (JNUTA) and JNU Students’ Union (JNUSU) termed has termed the move as ‘absurd’ and “ludicrous”.

When asked about how the administration will ensure the students do not cheat, Mohapatra claimed that it was the only way in the given circumstances. He said, “I am only concerned about the future of students.”