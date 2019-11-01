WhatsApp snooping row: Priyanka seeks govt response

New Delhi: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday attacked the government over the WhatsApp snooping issue and sought answers on whether Israeli agencies were engaged for this.

Priyanka Gandhi tweeted: "If the BJP or the government has engaged Israeli agencies to snoop into the phones of journalists, lawyers, activists and politicians, it is a gross violation of human rights and a scandal with grave ramifications on national security. Waiting for the government's response."

On Thursday, the Congress demanded a court monitored probe into the whole controversy. Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala had alleged that his party suspected that even judges of the Supreme Court and High Courts, besides many opposition leaders, were snooped upon.

The allegation comes in the wake of reports that WhatsApp of some journalists and activists was breached by an Israeli agency NSO by using 'Pegasus' surveillance software. The list and identity of the persons targeted has not been released.

The Congress had asked the government to tell which agency of the Government of India had purchased and deployed the 'Pegasus' surveillance software and who has authorised them to do so, NSA or PMO?

"We urge the Supreme Court to take suo moto cognizance of this brazen and blatant illegal hacking of telephones and introduction of the spyware by the BJP government agencies and conduct a court-monitored inquiry," the Congress spokesperson had said on Thursday.

Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi also tweeted on Thursday: "The government seeking WhatsApp's response on who bought Pegasus to spy on Indian citizens, is like Modi asking Dassault who made money on the sale of RAFALE jets to India!"