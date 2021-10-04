WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook, Messenger down after global outage, company working on fix

Scores of Indians and people worldwide reported a massive, almost an hour-long outage of Facebook and its owned applications WhatsApp and Instagram on Monday night. WhatsApp was down for thousands of users. “Sorry, something went wrong. We're working on it and we'll get it fixed as soon as we can,” a message on the Facebook website said.

Users posted messages on Twitter saying the popular social networking and communication platforms were inaccessible around 9 pm IST. The website downdetector, which tracks web services, also reported a sharp spike in complaints by users.

The portal showed there were more than 20,000 incidents of people reporting issues with Facebook and Instagram. The instant messaging platform WhatsApp was down for over 14,000 users, while Messenger was down for nearly 3,000 users.

All three Facebook-owned properties are market leaders in India in their categories of instant messaging, photo sharing and social networking.

Facebook has more than 410 million users in India, and its WhatsApp messenger counts the country as its biggest market with over 530 million users. Instagram has over 210 million users in India.

Soon after the first report came through, the hashtag #facebookdown was trending on Twitter, with users worldwide reporting issues connecting.

On Twitter, Facebook communications executive, Andy Stone, said they were aware some people were having trouble accessing Facebook apps and products.

“We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible, and we apologise for any inconvenience,” the executive said in a tweet.

Published on: Monday, October 04, 2021, 11:11 PM IST