WhatsApp forward claims Shilpa Nair is 'world's richest person', activist wonders if it's a ‘practical joke'

About a week ago, the Travancore royal family expressed happiness over the Supreme Court order upholding its rights in the administration of Sree Padmanabhaswamy temple in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala.

Aswathy Thirunal Gowri Lakshmi Bhai, member of the Travancore royal family, described the verdict as a blessing from Lord Padmanabha. "We are really happy at the Supreme Court's ruling. We thank people across the world who prayed for this moment," the princess said.

Now, a WhatsApp forward claiming activist Shilpa Nair as a member of the royal family and the owner of the temple has been doing rounds on social media. According to the message, Nair has been touted as the richest person in the world, post verdict given by the apex court.

Nair, whose Twitter bio states she is a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party took to the micro blogging site and wrote, “What kind of practical joke is this? Kindly note, Im none of the description mentioned in the images below. Other than being a devotee at the lotus feet of Lord Padmanabha, Im only President of People For Dharma, who were intervenors of the case. Nothing more and Nothing less.”