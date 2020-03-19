WhatsApp Forward: Audio clip on coronavirus tests attributed to Dr Devi Shetty is fake

An audio clip attributed to renowned health surgeon and Narayana Health founder, Dr Devi Shetty, has gone viral. The audio clip has been massively shared on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and WhatsApp.

In the four minute audio clip, the person says, "In India, we have a peculiar problem, everybody who has the coronavirus or is suspected of it should not go to get tested. India has 1.4 billion people and the kits we have is less than 150,000 at this point of time."

"We can not afford to test, everybody who is having just flu at three days or two days, it will become a disaster," he further says.

"We do not have enough tests like now my hospital is struggling to get N95 masks," he adds.

Listen to the audio: