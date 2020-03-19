WhatsApp Forward: Audio clip on coronavirus tests attributed to Dr Devi Shetty is fake

An audio clip attributed to renowned health surgeon and Narayana Health founder, Dr Devi Shetty, has gone viral. The audio clip has been massively shared on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and WhatsApp.
In the four minute audio clip, the person says, "In India, we have a peculiar problem, everybody who has the coronavirus or is suspected of it should not go to get tested. India has 1.4 billion people and the kits we have is less than 150,000 at this point of time."
"We can not afford to test, everybody who is having just flu at three days or two days, it will become a disaster," he further says.
"We do not have enough tests like now my hospital is struggling to get N95 masks," he adds.
Listen to the audio:
However, Dr Devi Shetty on Thursday denied of having released any audio clip. “It is not me. It is somebody else’s voice. All kind of fake messages are being circulated in my name. It’s not me,” said the Founder and Chairman of Narayana Health.
Also, Narayana Health on Thursday morning tweeted that the audio has been incorrectly attributed to Shetty. “Please note that audio clip is not of Dr. Devi Shetty, Chairman and Founder, Narayana Health. It has been incorrectly attributed to him,” Narayana Health tweeted.
Meanwhile, the total number of positive cases of COVID-19 in India stands at 167 (including 25 foreigners), 4 deaths (1 each) in Delhi, Karnataka, Punjab and Maharashtra, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
