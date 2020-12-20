'What's on the plate?' — From 'alu posto' to 'begun bhaja', here's a sneak peek into Amit Shah's traditional Bengali lunch

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, on the second day of his two-day visit to West Bengal, visited the residence of a 'Baul' singer (Sufi genre folk music of Bengal) in Santiniketan to have a typical Bengali lunch.

A day ago, the BJP leader had lunch at the house of a farmer in Paschim Medinipur district as part of his exercise to strengthen relations with the common people ahead of the assembly elections in the state, due in April-May next year.