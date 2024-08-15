'What's Happening In Bangladesh, Clear Reminder Of How Precious Liberty Is For Us': CJI DY Chandrachud

New Delhi: Emphasizing the importance of liberty and freedom, Chief Justice of India, DY Chandrachud said on Thursday that India chose the uncertainty of freedom in 1950, and what is happening today in Bangladesh is a clear reminder of how precious these two things are.

Speaking at an event celebrating the 78th Independence Day in the national capital, CJI Chandrachud said that this is the day that reminds us of the duties we have to discharge towards each other and the nation in realizing all the values of the constitution.

Statement Of Chief Justice Of India DY Chandrachud

"This day we honour the commitment of who lives this life to make it greater and who is working to make it greater. We all speak about the Constitution in the backdrop of the colonial era and what our country suffered. This morning I was reading a beautifully written piece by noted Karnataka vocalist Chitra Sri Krishna and the title of the piece is Songs of Freedom. The idea of liberty is woven into the fabric of Indian poetry," he said.

#WATCH | Delhi: CJI DY Chandrachud says, "... This is the day which reminds us of the duties we have to discharge towards each other and the nation in realising all the values of the constitution." pic.twitter.com/aE16gIv321 — ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2024

#WATCH | Addressing Independence Day celebrations at the Supreme Court, CJI DY Chandrachud says, "...We chose in 1950, the uncertainty of freedom. What is happening today in Bangladesh, is a clear reminder of how precious liberty is for us... It's very easy to take freedom and… pic.twitter.com/HP3NQjQJHd — ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2024

"We chose in 1950, the uncertainty of freedom, and what is happening today, say, in Bangladesh is a clear reminder of how precious liberty is for us. It is very easy to take freedom and liberty for granted but it is important to understand the past stories to remind us how important these things are," the CJI added.

CJI DY Chandrachud Mentions About Freedom Fighters Who Gave Up Their Legal Practices For India's Freedom

CJI Chandrachud further mentioned freedom fighters who gave up their legal practices and joined the struggle.

"Many lawyers gave up their legal practices and dedicated themselves to the cause of the nation. Babasaheb Ambedkar, Jawaharlal Nehru, Alladi Krishnaswamy Iyer, Govind Vallabh Pant, Devi Prasad Khaitan, Sir Syed Mohammed Saadullah among so many others. They were instrumental not only in achieving freedom for India but also in establishing a fiercely independent judiciary," he said.

"As a judge for the past 24 years, I can keep my hand in my heart and say that the work of the courts reflects the struggles of ordinary Indians navigating the rough and tumble of their daily lives. The Supreme Court of India sees throngs of litigants from villages and metropolitan cities of all regions, castes, genders and religions seeking justice. The legal community allows the court to do justice to these citizens in those small a measure," he added.

He also asserted that at the forefront of the citizens and the bar, a modern judiciary requires an accessible and inclusive infrastructure.

"The ease of lawyers to navigate the court not only allows them to assist the court with ease and efficiency but also for them to feel a sense of responsibility towards the institution of the judiciary as its custodian in the last six months," he said.