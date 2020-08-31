What will happen if Prashant Bhushan refuses to pay Re 1 by September 15?



On Monday, the Supreme Court of India imposed a fine of Rupee One on Prashant Bhushan.

Bhushan has been asked to deposit the fine with the SC registry by September 15.

The Supreme Court said that if Bhushan refuses to pay, he will spend three months in jail and will also be stopped from practicing for three years.

Bhushan is set to hold a press conference at 4 PM where he will reveal his future course of action.