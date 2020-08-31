What will happen if Prashant Bhushan refuses to pay Re 1 by September 15?

On Monday, the Supreme Court of India imposed a fine of Rupee One on Prashant Bhushan.
Bhushan has been asked to deposit the fine with the SC registry by September 15.
The Supreme Court said that if Bhushan refuses to pay, he will spend three months in jail and will also be stopped from practicing for three years.
Bhushan is set to hold a press conference at 4 PM where he will reveal his future course of action.
Bhushan was earlier this month held guilty of contempt of court by the Supreme Court for two of his tweets, the first one posted on June 29, related to his comment/post on a picture of CJI Bobde on a high-end bike.
In his second tweet, Bhushan expressed his opinion on the role of the last four CJIs amid the state of affairs in the country. Meanwhile, another contempt of court case against Prashant Bhushan is also pending before the Supreme Court.
