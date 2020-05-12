What we know about Modi's 20 lakh crore package for independent India

India remains under a partial lockdown, as the number of novel coronavirus cases continues to rise. The lockdown was put in place towards the end of March, and was recently relaxed after it entered its third phase.

According to data provided by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, over 70,700 positive cases have been recorded so far. Of these, 46008 cases remain active as of Tuesday evening, while 2293 people have passed away.

Against this backdrop, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation at 8 PM on Tuesday. The address came a day after Modi with chief ministers on ways to deal with the spread of coronavirus and also boost economic activity. This was his fifth address to the nation since the virus outbreak began.