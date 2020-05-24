What was the Kejriwal govt ad on Sikkim that stoked such a huge controversy?

On Saturday, an advertisement for recruitment of civil defence volunteers by the Delhi government stoked a controversy after it referred the people of Sikkim as "subject" along with those from Bhutan and Nepal.

Soon after the advertisement stoked controversy, Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal suspended a senior official responsible for the "error" in the advertisement. "A senior officer of Directorate of Civil Defence (HQ) has been suspended with immediate effect for publishing an advertisement which disrespects the territorial integrity of India by making incorrect reference to Sikkim on the same lines as some neighbouring countries," he tweeted.